Photo 1872
Living in nature
Some wine farms have houses they let out during the holiday season. This is one of them at Knorhoek, across the road from the wine tasting center.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th January 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lovely-venue-wines
bkb in the city
What a beautiful setting
February 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a beautiful place to stay
February 19th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Looks very lovely & so inviting for a holiday.
February 19th, 2022
