Wine tasting area by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1873

Wine tasting area

at Knorhoek. We found this rather simple and delightful patio to try some of their lovely wines. The round windows were also rather cleverly done.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks delightful, now I need to go pour a wine I think, it is Sunday afternoon after all ...
February 20th, 2022  
