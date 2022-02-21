Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1874
They were also roaming around
at Knorhoek. It seems as if many wine estates are try to keep a few animals to feed on their grass.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5813
photos
305
followers
250
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Latest from all albums
207
1863
208
1866
1864
1873
1865
1874
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th January 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebra-grazing
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot of the zebra against the golden grass. Maybe they use the animals like we use goats to keep the grass shorter to prevent big fires. The mowers and weed eaters can clip rocks and start fires, so the animals are safer to use.
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close