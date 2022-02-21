Previous
They were also roaming around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1874

They were also roaming around

at Knorhoek. It seems as if many wine estates are try to keep a few animals to feed on their grass.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Diana

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot of the zebra against the golden grass. Maybe they use the animals like we use goats to keep the grass shorter to prevent big fires. The mowers and weed eaters can clip rocks and start fires, so the animals are safer to use.
February 21st, 2022  
