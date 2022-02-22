Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1875
Wine tasting at Knorhoek
as I mostly drink white wine, we tried their 3 varieties.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5817
photos
306
followers
253
following
513% complete
View this month »
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
Latest from all albums
208
1866
209
1867
1865
1874
1866
1875
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th January 2022 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
katja-all-three-good
bruni
ace
Nicely composed. I never counted, but wonder by now how many wineries you have in your immediate area.
February 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close