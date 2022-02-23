Previous
Our lunch stop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1876

Our lunch stop

when we went on a road trip to Riebeek Kasteel. The oldest and only hotel in the area. It was quite lovely sitting on the terrace, having a lovely lunch and watching the goings on below on the road.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Diana

Taffy ace
That looks like such a beautiful setting.
February 23rd, 2022  
