Photo 1876
Our lunch stop
when we went on a road trip to Riebeek Kasteel. The oldest and only hotel in the area. It was quite lovely sitting on the terrace, having a lovely lunch and watching the goings on below on the road.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th January 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
hot-day-out
Taffy
ace
That looks like such a beautiful setting.
February 23rd, 2022
