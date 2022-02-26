Sign up
This old shop
sitting all by itself on the main road. It must be a really old building. Like Moni yesterday, I did not know what to straighten as it all looked lopsided.
Tags
riebeek-kasteel
*lynn
ace
It may be old, but still charming.
February 26th, 2022
