Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1880
The Dutch Reformed Church
in Riebeek Kasteel ( founded in 1661) was built in 1855, one of the oldest churches in SA.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5837
photos
308
followers
255
following
515% complete
View this month »
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Latest from all albums
1869
1871
214
1872
1870
1879
1871
1880
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th January 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lovely-old-world-charm
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful Church
February 27th, 2022
Chris
ace
That's a lovely maintained church.
February 27th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful church
February 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
A beautiful church. We have several Dutch Reformed Churches here in Edmonton
February 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close