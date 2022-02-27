Previous
The Dutch Reformed Church by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1880

The Dutch Reformed Church

in Riebeek Kasteel ( founded in 1661) was built in 1855, one of the oldest churches in SA.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Annie D
what a beautiful Church
February 27th, 2022  
Chris
That's a lovely maintained church.
February 27th, 2022  
Kathy A
Beautiful church
February 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
A beautiful church. We have several Dutch Reformed Churches here in Edmonton
February 27th, 2022  
