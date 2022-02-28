Previous
On the road again by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1881

On the road again

heading back to Stellenbosch on country road. That dark shape at the end of the road is the Simonsberg.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
