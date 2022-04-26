Previous
Next
Grazing and watching me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1937

Grazing and watching me

these two Ankole cattle were not quite sure of my intentions. Simonsberg in the background.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise