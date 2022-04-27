Sign up
Photo 1938
Wondering
what that strange person is doing out there. The whole herd were almost lying on top of each other. I suppose they feel the cold too.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6073
photos
304
followers
241
following
530% complete
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
272
273
1931
1929
1937
274
1930
1938
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buffalo-staring
Christina
Great close up - I would not want to get in the way of those horns!
April 27th, 2022
