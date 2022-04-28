Previous
A last look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1939

A last look

before I left cheetah encounters. The cheetah jumped up onto it's day bed and seemed to be waiting for me to go. I used a light texture to cover the noisy background.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

winghong_ho
So beautiful animal and nice close-up of cheetah.
April 28th, 2022  
