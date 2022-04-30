Sign up
Photo 1941
Watching
and waiting for the food delivery. It was a rather windy day and his mane was blowing all over.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6085
photos
304
followers
241
following
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1931
276
1934
1932
1940
1935
1933
1941
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
lion-park
Christina
It doesn't make sense that they look so cuddly!
April 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@christinav
You are so funny!
Yes, his mane looks so cuddly...
April 30th, 2022
Yes, his mane looks so cuddly...