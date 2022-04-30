Previous
Next
Watching by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1941

Watching

and waiting for the food delivery. It was a rather windy day and his mane was blowing all over.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
It doesn't make sense that they look so cuddly!
April 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@christinav You are so funny!
Yes, his mane looks so cuddly...
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise