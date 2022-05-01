Sign up
Photo 1942
A peaceful scene
on a beautiful day. To the right is a wine farm and restaurant and the backdrop is the Hottentots Holland mountain range.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6088
photos
304
followers
242
following
532% complete
View this month »
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
276
1934
277
1935
1933
1941
1934
1942
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th April 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lovely-day-for-a-drive
