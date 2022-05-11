Previous
Looking in the opposite direction by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1952

Looking in the opposite direction

whilst standing on the bridge at Lynedoch station. The road leading to the Helderberg is the Annandale road which has often featured in my posts. 80% is covered with strawberry fields, the rest vineyards.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
