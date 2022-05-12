Previous
Searching for colour on a gloomy day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1953

Searching for colour on a gloomy day

as it was cloudy and misty all day. I had to go out, so I thought I will take a different route. Somewhere under those clouds, is the Helderberg.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Diana

bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
May 12th, 2022  
winghong_ho
The countryside is so beautiful and colorful.
May 12th, 2022  
