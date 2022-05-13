Previous
The view across the dam by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1954

The view across the dam

taken from the restaurant at Zevenwacht. That line is the road to the restaurant and wine tasting area.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Very nice reflection
May 13th, 2022  
Brigette ace
beautifully surreal :)
May 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice reflections
May 13th, 2022  
