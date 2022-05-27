Previous
Next
A first for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1968

A first for me

to see what a scene would look like with a different sky. I know that many liked the grey day, but I am actually a colour person. What do you think?
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Looks good...
May 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Difficult task with that complex edge. I think you have done a very good job. I like it with the blue sky also.
May 27th, 2022  
narayani
Nice with the blue too
May 27th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful scene, great colors.
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise