Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1968
A first for me
to see what a scene would look like with a different sky. I know that many liked the grey day, but I am actually a colour person. What do you think?
27th May 2022
27th May 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6193
photos
302
followers
241
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Latest from all albums
302
303
1961
1959
1967
1962
1960
1968
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky-replacement-ps
Sharon Lee
ace
Looks good...
May 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Difficult task with that complex edge. I think you have done a very good job. I like it with the blue sky also.
May 27th, 2022
narayani
Nice with the blue too
May 27th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful scene, great colors.
May 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close