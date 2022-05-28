Previous
Next
On the slopes of Stellenboschberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1969

On the slopes of Stellenboschberg

some vineyards are not as colourful with quite a bit of green.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Striking landscape
May 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
It is also very colorful in the photo supported by the nice background.
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise