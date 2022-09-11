Sign up
Photo 2075
Harbour House
which is a great fish restaurant on the rocks in Kalk Bay.
Having a window seat is amazing as the waves come all the way up sometimes.
A few years ago the windows were smashed in a storm.
Our Helderberg mountains to the left of the wave.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
kalk-bay
*lynn
ace
nice capture of the wave
September 11th, 2022
