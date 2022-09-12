Previous
Next
Canons in Muizenberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2076

Canons in Muizenberg

used in the battle of Muizenberg 1795, between the British and Dutch, resulting in 1st British occupation of South Africa.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise