Photo 2101
Another roundtrip
into the countryside between Stellenbosch and Malmesbury.
Although it is wheat, sheep and cattle country, I heard there were also canola fields.
I was even more surprised to see the far off mountains had a light dusting of snow.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
October 7th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice shot of the landscape. I love the canola field in the distance.
October 7th, 2022
*lynn
ace
wonderful layers of colors
October 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
That splinter of yellow... whoa!
October 7th, 2022
