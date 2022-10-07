Previous
Another roundtrip by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2101

Another roundtrip

into the countryside between Stellenbosch and Malmesbury.

Although it is wheat, sheep and cattle country, I heard there were also canola fields.

I was even more surprised to see the far off mountains had a light dusting of snow.

Diana

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
October 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice shot of the landscape. I love the canola field in the distance.
October 7th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful layers of colors
October 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
That splinter of yellow... whoa!
October 7th, 2022  
