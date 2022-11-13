Previous
The Carpenter Bee has landed by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2138

The Carpenter Bee has landed

on the polygata virgata. I was not aware that it was native to SA.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
