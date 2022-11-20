Previous
It finally landed by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2145

It finally landed

after a lot of back and forth on the

As I was informed by Pat @pattyblue, it is a carpenter bee. They apparently make holes in old wood where they nest.

The flowers are purple broom which are native to SA.

20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Diana

Photo Details

