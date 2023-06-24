Sign up
Photo 2361
Photo 2361
Growing wild
on the beach and hiding a not so lovely block of flats. The beach road is just behind the bushes.
One can also clearly see how strong the wind actually is here.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
strand
Maggiemae
ace
Nobody on the beach but mind you, it is winter. Something not seen anywhere in my memories!
June 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
At first look you thing the building is almost on the trees.
June 24th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well spotted
June 24th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture. The people living in that building must have a magnificent view of the beach.
June 24th, 2023
