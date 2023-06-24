Previous
Growing wild by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2361

Growing wild

on the beach and hiding a not so lovely block of flats. The beach road is just behind the bushes.

One can also clearly see how strong the wind actually is here.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Maggiemae ace
Nobody on the beach but mind you, it is winter. Something not seen anywhere in my memories!
June 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
At first look you thing the building is almost on the trees.
June 24th, 2023  
Brian ace
Well spotted
June 24th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture. The people living in that building must have a magnificent view of the beach.
June 24th, 2023  
