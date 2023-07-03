Previous
Across the harbour by ludwigsdiana
Across the harbour

There is always so much going on and to see, even without the tourists.

The buildings on the left are all restaurants on the outside of the shopping mall.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifull shot live it👍😊
July 3rd, 2023  
Beautiful scene!
July 3rd, 2023  
Reminds me somewhat of Hobart in Tasmania.
July 3rd, 2023  
Beautiful, busy, colourful marina
July 3rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
A colorful and lovely harbour front. Beautiful shot.
July 3rd, 2023  
