Previous
Photo 2370
Across the harbour
There is always so much going on and to see, even without the tourists.
The buildings on the left are all restaurants on the outside of the shopping mall.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7785
photos
312
followers
180
following
649% complete
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfront-grey-day
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifull shot live it👍😊
July 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene!
July 3rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Reminds me somewhat of Hobart in Tasmania.
July 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful, busy, colourful marina
July 3rd, 2023
winghong_ho
A colorful and lovely harbour front. Beautiful shot.
July 3rd, 2023
