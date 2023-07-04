Previous
Boardwalk to a restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2371

Boardwalk to a restaurant

which was still empty.

Sorry, forgot to post this yesterday ;-)
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Diana

Diana



Issi Bannerman
Fabulous looking spot.
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice shot
July 5th, 2023  
Wylie
Looks like a lovely spot.
July 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely spot to relax by the side of the dock!
July 5th, 2023  
Babs
Looks like a lovely spot for a restaurant, pity it is empty.
July 5th, 2023  
narayani
It could be here!
July 5th, 2023  
