Photo 2379
Photo 2379
Hoping for better weather
as it has been grey long enough.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7818
photos
315
followers
181
following
651% complete
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2378
2372
2370
694
2379
2373
2371
695
Views
17
Comments
6
Album
365
roadtrip-stellenbosch
Dawn
ace
A nice rural shot and yes agree
July 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 12th, 2023
Peter
ace
Still it’s a lovely landscape and capture Diana:)
July 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Frustrating to have a spell of bad weather but the rain provided this lush and verdant landscape.
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scenic shot!
July 12th, 2023
Christina
ace
Same over here! great shot
July 12th, 2023
