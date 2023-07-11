Sign up
Previous
Photo 2378
Roadtrip
Continuing on the same road leading out of Stellenbosch.
Hard to believe but after four weeks of stormy weather, we are expecting a week of sunshine finally.
Very cold though with some snow on the mountains.
11th July 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
July 11th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous scenery and vibrant colours. Fav.
July 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Glorious landscape
July 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous scene. Good to hear you have sunshine again
July 11th, 2023
