Previous
Roadtrip by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2378

Roadtrip

Continuing on the same road leading out of Stellenbosch.

Hard to believe but after four weeks of stormy weather, we are expecting a week of sunshine finally.

Very cold though with some snow on the mountains.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
July 11th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous scenery and vibrant colours. Fav.
July 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Glorious landscape
July 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous scene. Good to hear you have sunshine again
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise