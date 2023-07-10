Previous
Roadtrip by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2377

Roadtrip

As the weather has been so awful, I decided to go for a drive and find some colour along the roaside. The vines have all been cut back and lend some colour too.

The aloes are blooming all over and they are a welcome pop of colour in thi grey weather.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely landscape image captured in wonderful light Diana:)
July 10th, 2023  
Wylie ace
fab stripes of colour. fav
July 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful !
July 10th, 2023  
Brigette ace
nice image for a rainy day. our weather has been horrible for most of this year!!!!!
July 10th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely scene. It is colorful.
July 10th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It's so neat to see they are all growing to exactly the same height! Your scene is so interesting!
July 10th, 2023  
narayani ace
Gorgeous colour in the aloes
July 10th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Very pretty scene with lovely bright colours on the ground contrtasting with the somewhat dark sky.
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise