Previous
Photo 2377
Roadtrip
As the weather has been so awful, I decided to go for a drive and find some colour along the roaside. The vines have all been cut back and lend some colour too.
The aloes are blooming all over and they are a welcome pop of colour in thi grey weather.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
8
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7810
photos
315
followers
181
following
Peter
Lovely landscape image captured in wonderful light Diana:)
July 10th, 2023
Wylie
fab stripes of colour. fav
July 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
How beautiful !
July 10th, 2023
Brigette
nice image for a rainy day. our weather has been horrible for most of this year!!!!!
July 10th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely scene. It is colorful.
July 10th, 2023
Maggiemae
It's so neat to see they are all growing to exactly the same height! Your scene is so interesting!
July 10th, 2023
narayani
Gorgeous colour in the aloes
July 10th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Very pretty scene with lovely bright colours on the ground contrtasting with the somewhat dark sky.
July 10th, 2023
