Hitching a ride by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2376

Hitching a ride

Photo by Mehmer Turgut Kirkgoz on unsplash

Edited by me with the Adamsky effect

For those who have not tried this effect, it is so interesting as there are many different ways of using it. Most of these shots I did twice as I could not decide which I preferred ;-)
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Diana

Babs ace
You feel a sense of speed with this one, the people look as though they are trying to outrun the car
July 9th, 2023  
Brian ace
Fascinating. Something to try. thanks for sharing.
July 9th, 2023  
