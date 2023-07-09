Sign up
Previous
Photo 2376
Hitching a ride
Photo by Mehmer Turgut Kirkgoz on unsplash
Edited by me with the Adamsky effect
For those who have not tried this effect, it is so interesting as there are many different ways of using it. Most of these shots I did twice as I could not decide which I preferred ;-)
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7804
photos
313
followers
181
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pexels-mehmet-turgut-kirkgoz-11817616-
Babs
ace
You feel a sense of speed with this one, the people look as though they are trying to outrun the car
July 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Fascinating. Something to try. thanks for sharing.
July 9th, 2023
