Previous
Waterford by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2391

Waterford

One of my favourite wine estates which reminds me of Italy.

The road leading to the winery is lined with citrus trees and the building style is very unusual for here.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stellar pov, leading line, symmetry, and layers...terrific photo
July 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pov and entrance to this winery. the road flanked by the two impressive pillars and with that solid mountain backdrop ! fav
July 24th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely view!
July 24th, 2023  
narayani ace
It looks lovely
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise