Previous
Photo 2391
Waterford
One of my favourite wine estates which reminds me of Italy.
The road leading to the winery is lined with citrus trees and the building style is very unusual for here.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7864
photos
314
followers
182
following
Tags
one-of-the-few-sunny-days
gloria jones
ace
Stellar pov, leading line, symmetry, and layers...terrific photo
July 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov and entrance to this winery. the road flanked by the two impressive pillars and with that solid mountain backdrop ! fav
July 24th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a lovely view!
July 24th, 2023
narayani
ace
It looks lovely
July 24th, 2023
