Previous
I took a closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2710

I took a closer look

as it was sitting trying to figure me out. Unfortunately these beauties are not found in the wild here in the Western Cape. I was so happy to find them at the exotic animals in Stellenbosch.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beauty fav
June 13th, 2024  
Brigette ace
how unusual they are - so beautiful
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise