Photo 2710
I took a closer look
as it was sitting trying to figure me out. Unfortunately these beauties are not found in the wild here in the Western Cape. I was so happy to find them at the exotic animals in Stellenbosch.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9129
photos
299
followers
146
following
742% complete
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2714
2706
2708
2715
2709
2707
2708
2710
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
knysna-loerie-or-livingston-turaco
Babs
ace
What a beauty fav
June 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
how unusual they are - so beautiful
June 13th, 2024
