Photo 997
Happy Flamingo Friday everyone!
It is the first time that I took such a close look at the bill which looks like a zipper!
Wishing you all a fabulous weekend :-)
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
flamingo
Mags
ace
It does look like a zipper! Great focus and detail.
June 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail. Not the prettiest of birds are they fav
June 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh wow lovely close-up and detail!
Happy weekend to you as well!
June 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous detail. Their curved bill give them a scornful look :-)
June 14th, 2024
narayani
ace
Fabulous close up!
June 14th, 2024
Happy weekend to you as well!