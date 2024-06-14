Previous
Happy Flamingo Friday everyone! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 997

Happy Flamingo Friday everyone!

It is the first time that I took such a close look at the bill which looks like a zipper!

Wishing you all a fabulous weekend :-)
Diana

Mags ace
It does look like a zipper! Great focus and detail.
June 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail. Not the prettiest of birds are they fav
June 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh wow lovely close-up and detail!
Happy weekend to you as well!
June 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous detail. Their curved bill give them a scornful look :-)
June 14th, 2024  
narayani ace
Fabulous close up!
June 14th, 2024  
