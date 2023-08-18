Previous
Another old home by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2416

Another old home

on blaauwklippen built in 1682.

As it was pretty close to the manor house, it could have been the servant's quarters.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's a very attractive building for the servants
August 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
August 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful architecture. Are they privately owned homes?
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise