Previous
Photo 2702
A first for me
although we have these darters here, I have never seen any chicks. Just look at that little head at the bottom, there seem to be three chicks all different sizes.
Cropped in gigapixel as it was too far away.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
9
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9082
photos
298
followers
144
following
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
african-darter
Casablanca
ace
How utterly delightful
May 30th, 2024
Michelle
Aww these are so cute!
May 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Astounding capture. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the three little heads. Darters have the best feathers.
May 30th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot, especially with the chicks.
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great capture.
May 30th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
How absolutely delightful............
May 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well spotted, great timing and lovely detail Diana, Fav:)
May 30th, 2024
