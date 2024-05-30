Previous
A first for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2702

A first for me

although we have these darters here, I have never seen any chicks. Just look at that little head at the bottom, there seem to be three chicks all different sizes.

Cropped in gigapixel as it was too far away.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Casablanca ace
How utterly delightful
May 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Aww these are so cute!
May 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Astounding capture. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the three little heads. Darters have the best feathers.
May 30th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot, especially with the chicks.
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great capture.
May 30th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
How absolutely delightful............
May 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well spotted, great timing and lovely detail Diana, Fav:)
May 30th, 2024  
