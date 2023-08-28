Previous
Faith by ludwigsdiana
Faith

I lift my eyes to you,
to you whose throne is in heaven.
In complete submission to God.

Statue by South African sculptor Anton Smit.

Table Mountain can be seen under his arm on the left.
Diana

Wow, that's fabulous!
August 28th, 2023  
