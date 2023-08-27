Previous
Proteas by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2425

Proteas

growing wild on most mountain slopes and flowering throughout our winter and into summer.

Strand can be seen in the distance. I could not get a better composition without the tree.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So lovely to see them growing wild.
August 27th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love to see these wild like this. Lovely shot.
August 27th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene
August 27th, 2023  
