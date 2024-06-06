Previous
Cheetah catching a Springbuck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2709

Cheetah catching a Springbuck

These sculptures are all normal sized animals and quite remarkable to see.

Sometimes difficult to photograph depending where the light comes from. They are mostly in the bushes and difficult to get close.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow!
June 6th, 2024  
