Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2709
Cheetah catching a Springbuck
These sculptures are all normal sized animals and quite remarkable to see.
Sometimes difficult to photograph depending where the light comes from. They are mostly in the bushes and difficult to get close.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9104
photos
299
followers
145
following
742% complete
View this month »
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
Latest from all albums
2701
2699
2708
2702
2700
2709
2701
2703
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow!
June 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close