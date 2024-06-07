Previous
Maybe a self portait? by ludwigsdiana
Maybe a self portait?

A most unusual statue compared to all the others. It must belong to a different phase in his life.
7th June 2024

Diana

ace
Kerry McCarthy
Very interesting. What is the medium he used? Clay?
June 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
A portrait for sure. But what is it made of?
June 7th, 2024  
