The only patch of Canola I will see this year

It saddens me no end that I will not be able to drive to the large canola fields in the Overberg anymore. I used to go every year and it was such a joyride!
It is along the National Highway leading from Cape Town all the way to Mpumalanga and is 2,255 kms.
Along this route about a 35 minute drive from here, there is quite a large squatter camp. A group of these people are targeting single motorists and causing them to come to a standstill to avoid driving into them.
Last week two people were brutally attacked on separate occasions. I know the woman and she was stabbed so often and is still in hospital! Another driver stopped and tried to help, he was also stabbed!
Beautiful shot of the canola.