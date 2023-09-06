The only patch of Canola I will see this year

It saddens me no end that I will not be able to drive to the large canola fields in the Overberg anymore. I used to go every year and it was such a joyride!



It is along the National Highway leading from Cape Town all the way to Mpumalanga and is 2,255 kms.



Along this route about a 35 minute drive from here, there is quite a large squatter camp. A group of these people are targeting single motorists and causing them to come to a standstill to avoid driving into them.



Last week two people were brutally attacked on separate occasions. I know the woman and she was stabbed so often and is still in hospital! Another driver stopped and tried to help, he was also stabbed!



No more freedom here, cry my beloved country :-(

