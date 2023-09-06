Previous
The only patch of Canola I will see this year by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2435

The only patch of Canola I will see this year

It saddens me no end that I will not be able to drive to the large canola fields in the Overberg anymore. I used to go every year and it was such a joyride!

It is along the National Highway leading from Cape Town all the way to Mpumalanga and is 2,255 kms.

Along this route about a 35 minute drive from here, there is quite a large squatter camp. A group of these people are targeting single motorists and causing them to come to a standstill to avoid driving into them.

Last week two people were brutally attacked on separate occasions. I know the woman and she was stabbed so often and is still in hospital! Another driver stopped and tried to help, he was also stabbed!

No more freedom here, cry my beloved country :-(
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
oh Diana - how sad and worrying
September 6th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
How horrible!! I hope your friend and the good Samaritan, recover quickly. Very sorry for your loss of freedom of movement. It's deplorable.
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How horrid and scary a dreadful loss of freedom
September 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! Diana, how very devastating and frightening !! So sad you will not be able to capture such beautiful landscape , but safety comes first ! Such a wonderful scenic view! fav
September 6th, 2023  
Wylie ace
That's terrible to hear. It must be very distressing to feel unsafe when moving around. Lovely coloured layers in this shot though!
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh no, what a sad story. I do hope your friend pulls through. I imagine they are difficult to police, but…
September 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that is so sad.
September 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh Diana! I am so very sorry to read this. I have a friend whose elderly aunt was attacked in her farmhouse home a couple of weeks ago in the eastern cape. Thankfully she survived, but what horrid times they are for your most beloved country.
Beautiful shot of the canola.
September 6th, 2023  
narayani ace
Oh no, that is so tragic
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise