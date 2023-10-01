Sign up
Previous
Photo 2460
A new kid on the block
sharing our estate with us. It is always wonderful to see the herd roaming around or resting at the amphitheatre.
There have been quite a few newborns these last few weeks and here is one of them.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
springbuck-estate
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 1st, 2023
