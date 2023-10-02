Previous
Taken from the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2461

Taken from the road

leading up to the winery at the back.

It is a rather interesting road as it is a one-way that circles around a small vineyard in front of the wine tasting building at the back.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov -love the pop of colour in front of the white building . Is this the same plant as I posted yesterday?
October 2nd, 2023  
