Previous
Photo 2461
Taken from the road
leading up to the winery at the back.
It is a rather interesting road as it is a one-way that circles around a small vineyard in front of the wine tasting building at the back.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-morgenzon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov -love the pop of colour in front of the white building . Is this the same plant as I posted yesterday?
October 2nd, 2023
