Half the circle completed by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2464

Half the circle completed

and almost at the tasting centre.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely walkway
October 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely looking walkway.
October 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the pops of colour
October 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
A lovely place for a walk.
October 5th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful walkway with color & I so like those twisted trees.
October 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely walkway. Nice gentle curves
October 5th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful walkway - beautifully captured fv!
October 5th, 2023  
