The wine tasting centre by ludwigsdiana
The wine tasting centre

in a beautiful Cape Dutch style building from 1699.

They call themselves the garden vineyard as they have wonderful gardens during the summer months.
Diana

Dawn ace
Looks a lovely place
October 6th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Lovely to see - and visit!
October 6th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
One of my favorite pastimes! Nice capture!
October 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful style house and magnificent gardens, I don’t drink a lot of wine - however I love wine tasting and the learning experience.
October 6th, 2023  
