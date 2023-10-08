Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
The last building on the way out
after reaching the end of the circular driveway.
There was so much more to see, but I will leave that for summer.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
de-morgenzon
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely building through the pretty pinks in the foreground.
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
What a pretty setting.
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous setting
October 8th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Another fabulous shot. The area around this place must be out of this world with all this beauty.
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely put together.
October 8th, 2023
