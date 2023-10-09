Sign up
My favourite mountain range
will feature here this week. I never tire of driving up there and just enjoying them and the wonderful fijnbos and flora.
The road is pretty awful the higher one gets, so I only go halfway up.
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Louise
It looks like a spectacular place to visit, I love the contrast of the delicate flower and foliage against the rugged rocky terrain in the background
October 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful landscape - those mountains are majestic! fav
October 9th, 2023
narayani
ace
Gorgeous view
October 9th, 2023
