Almost at the bottom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2474

Almost at the bottom

of this wonderful mountain range. The road was a narrow dirt track and I had to be quick in case someone wanted to pass.

Thanks for all the support through this series ;-)
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture.
October 15th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A beautiful scene. I can almost hear the stream rippling over the rocks.
October 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
October 15th, 2023  
