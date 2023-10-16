Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2475
Roads in the winelands
mostly look like this and up the mountains even worse.
I took a drive to see how the vines were getting on after all the rain we had. I suppose different varieties are all in different stages.
On the far left one can barely make out the face of Simonsberg with the Helderberg on the right. Downtown Stellenbosch is somewhere between them.
I took some pics of one of the oldest here in Stellenbosch which I will post this week.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8198
photos
308
followers
175
following
678% complete
View this month »
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Latest from all albums
2468
786
2474
2466
787
2469
2467
2475
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
de-waal
Julie
ace
I really like your perspective on the shot. Nice lines.
October 16th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot and pov!!
October 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous vista
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close