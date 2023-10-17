Previous
Country living by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2476

Country living

This is one of the lovely homes on the way to my destination which is another wine estate.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely country home and nicely composed
October 17th, 2023  
Wylie ace
the house makes a great central focus
October 17th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
So lovely.
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful house in a beautiful setting including a pond. A great capture.
October 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and scene.
October 17th, 2023  
Lynne
Oh, I love this. We just went to Vermont and our guide didn't take us to enough of this type landscape. We still got some beautiful images, though.
October 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
October 17th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful place nice that you included the fence line
October 17th, 2023  
