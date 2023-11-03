Previous
Entering one of the gardens by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2493

Entering one of the gardens

with the manor house at the end of the path.

Such an array of gorgeous flowers all year round according to the different seasons.

https://vergelegen.co.za/journal/history-and-heritage/
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely green shades and POV.
November 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are so immaculate!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise